71-year-old man arrested and charged for shooting man in Alliance

The Alliance Police Department arrested and charged a 71-year-old man for aggravated murder in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, according to authorities.

Police arrested Bobby Bradford in the 100 block of Prospect Street at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to the police report.

The police report states that Bradford removed a .38 special revolver from his pocket and shot a person four times in his chest, killing him. The shooting happened in the 100 block of North Mechanic Avenue.

The police report states Bradford was placed in handcuffs and read his Miranda rights. The gun used in the shooting was taken from his front right pocket and was collected as evidence. Bradford was then escorted to a police car and transported to the Alliance City Jail for processing.

Bradford was then taken to the Stark County Jail and charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.