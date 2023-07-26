72-year-old woman injured by stray bullet that ripped through her home Tuesday night

A 72-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in her home by a stay bullet Tuesday night.

According to the Akron Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Alexander Street.

Authorities say that a stray bullet fired from somewhere nearby tore through the wall of her second-floor bedroom and struck her in the back. EMS transported the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed that individuals in two separate vehicles shot at each other as they drove down her street. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the street.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.