8-month-old baby rescued from basement fire in Twinsburg

An 8-month-old baby was rescued from a basement fire Sunday afternoon in Twinsburg by the Twinsburg Fire Department.

At about 12:20 p.m., Twinsburg fire and police units received a 911 call reporting an active fire with a child trapped inside. They responded to the residence on Simsbury Drive, according to the department.

Twinsburg Fire said when police officers arrived, they went inside the home and attempted to enter the basement, but turned back around due to the heavy smoke conditions.

Shortly after, Twinsburg Fire crews arrived on the scene and made an aggressive attack on the fire while searching for the 8-month-old.

The baby was found in another basement room that was protected by a closed door, according to the department.

Twinsburg Fire said crew members rushed the baby outside through the smoke-filled basement and started immediate treatment for smoke inhalation after offering available cover.

According to the department, the baby responded well to treatment and was taken to UH Ahuja Medical Center by Solon Fire Rescue with an EMS medical control doctor present.

The fire department said the baby is in good condition.

Several officers and the owner of the home were also evaluated on scene for any possible smoke inhalation.

Twinsburg Fire said no other injuries were reported, and the resident's six cats and two dogs were also found safe. The Red Cross was notified and will be helping the residents of the home with temporary housing and living expenses.

Structural damage happened only in the basement, and minor smoke damage was found throughout the home. Damages are estimated at over $90,000, the fire department said.

The fire remains under investigation.