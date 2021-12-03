8 more suspected overdose deaths reported in Cuyahoga County on Thursday

CLEVELAND — Eight people died of suspected overdose deaths in Cuyahoga County on Thursday, the medical examiner said, in another cluster of deaths less than a month after 12 people in the county also died from suspected overdoses over the course of two days.

“Much like a month ago, yesterday’s overdose cluster is very concerning. Again, the public needs to be aware that using street drugs in and around Cuyahoga County is deadly,” Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said. “Resources are available to lessen the dangers, but the simple fact is there is only one sure way to avoid these tragic ends. Get yourself into treatment before it is too late."

The victims in Thursday’s cluster of deaths range in age from 31 to 60, with most of them residing in Cleveland, according to a news release from the medical examiner’s office.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office chart showing information on the eight people who died suspected overdose deaths on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Cuyahoga County is still projected to suffer more than 700 overdose deaths in 2021, compared to 514 in 2020, 477 in 2019, and 443 in 2018.

Short-term and long-term intervention is available, as are Naloxone (Narcan, the opioid-reversing antidote) and fentanyl test strips, which will work with most fentanyl analogues, the medical examiner said in the news release. For information on community walk-in clinics, visit the Project DAWN website here or call 216-778-5677.

