81-year-old man's decorations spread holiday cheer through Avon Lake

James Gerrasch has been bringing holiday cheer to Avon Lake for about 25 years.

Each year, Gerrasch puts up his elaborate holiday display at his home on Fay Avenue, bringing joy to people across Northeast Ohio.

"A lot of people come out in their cars and just sit on the other side of the street and are just amazed at it all," Gerrasch said.

Gerrasch, who is 81 years old, spends seven weeks out of the year putting up his decorations. And every year, he adds more to his display.

"I’m 81 and everyone’s amazed how much I can do at 81," Gerrasch said.

Gerrasch moved back to Avon Lake in 1974 and has since become a staple in the area's holiday season.

"It’s just a pleasure doing all this because how much people enjoy it," Gerrasch said.

RELATED: Your 2023 guide to the best holiday lights in Northeast Ohio