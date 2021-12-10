81-year-old woman sexually assaulted by teenager in South Euclid, police say

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — South Euclid police are looking for a person of interest in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an 81-year-old woman last month.

Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at a home near Bexley Park.

According to police, the woman answered a knock at her door and was pushed to the ground by a teenager who then sexually assaulted her. He ran off after the woman hit the button on her medical alert necklace.

A detailed description of the teenager wasn't provided, however, police said he appeared to be a light-skinned black male about 5 foot, 3 inches tall and was wearing a dark blue hoodie, camouflage pants, black tennis shoes with a "distinct pattern" on the side of the shoe.

Surveillance video captured around the same time near Bexley Park shows an individual walking through a parking lot. Police said the individual is a person of interest and are asking anyone with information about their identity to contact Det. Ken Patterson at 216-691-4256.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.