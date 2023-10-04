83 victims, 52 credit cards, 33 cars, 25 cities: 8 members of the 'Car Creepers' face 15 charges, police say

Five teenage boys and three adult men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity for operating a car theft ring.

According to Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, the eight members of the "Car Creepers" were charged with "stealing a total of 33 vehicles and 52 credit cards, terrorizing 83 victims, committing four acts of violence, and participating in seven burglaries in 25 different municipalities in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Geauga, Lake, and Summit County."

During the late hours of the night, the 8 males would drive to different cities, locating cars that were open and steal the cars and any belongings inside, including, in several instances, credit cards. The incidents took place from April 1 to July 25, police say.

According to police, in addition to stealing cars, several members of the group have shot at and/or killed innocent bystanders. Victims include a 16-year-old female and her 1-year-old daughter whose car was struck by gunfire in South Euclid in March, a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds were shot at in Cleveland in July with the 17-year-old being shot and killed, and a 42-year-old and 48-year-old were held at gunpoint prior to their car being stolen in Beachwood in July.

“The individuals indicted today have wreaked havoc and inflicted violence across Northeast Ohio,” O'Malley said.

They have been charged with a combination of the following charges:

• Engaging In A Pattern Of Corrupt Activity

• Aggravated Murder

• Murder

• Felonious Assault

• Discharge Of Firearm On Or Near Prohibited Premises

• Attempted Murder

• Burglary

• Receiving Stolen Property

• Arson

• Grand Theft

• Aggravated Theft

• Theft

• Breaking And Entering

• Failure To Comply

• Misuse Of Credit Cards

"Crime does not stop at any one border, and this indictment is a direct result of the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of multiple different law enforcement agencies. I am proud of the work of our law enforcement partners.”

They will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.