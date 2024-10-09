$858 MILLION: Distribution begins for Ohio opioid settlement money. Here's who is benefiting.

AKRON, Ohio — Nearly three years after it first formed, the OneOhio Recovery Foundation announced Wednesday its first grant recipients to utilize Ohio's opioid drug settlement money.

OneOhio has been tasked with handling and distributing much of the money received from lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Grant applications are currently being reviewed across the state, however, some regions of OneOhio, including Summit County, were ready to begin awarding grants to seven entities.

Region 5, which makes up of Summit County, announced the following recipients:



Recipient

Grant Amount

How Funding is being used

Casa Board Volunteer Association Inc

$69,500

Project Heel: Child Advocate & Therapy Dog for Abused & Neglected Children Impacted by Substance Abuse

City of Green Division of Fire

$155,000

City of Green Quick Response Team

IBH Addiction Recovery

$75,000

Reaching for Recovery: Building Sustainable Recovery through Aftercare Programs

South Street Ministries Inc

$150,000

South Street Reentry Services

Summit County Turning Point Program

$154,800

Summit County Turning Point Program Alumni Group

Summit Recovery Hub Inc

$250,000

Summit Recovery Hub Enhanced Recovery Navigation

Truly Reaching You

$90,000

Sustained Recovery for Men Reentering Community in Summit County



"Some have chosen to really focus on how we can impact kids and families who been impacted by the epidemic," OneOhio Executive Director Alisha Nelson explained. "Others have focused on recovery supports and making sure housing, transportation and some of those needed peer supports are developed."

Nelson added that a major component of targeting funding will also focus on future prevention.

"We want to make sure that this doesn't impact another family," she added. "We're talking to them about targeted evidence based prevention. It's going to be exciting to see how those programs really grow and support our communities."

News 5 The OneOhio Foundation is expected to see about 55% of the total amount of opioid settlement money, with the remaining 30% going directly to local governments and 15% going to the state. To learn more about the breakdown, click here.

Nelson emphasized that these are merely the first recipients in this first round. More recipients in Summit County and across Ohio are set to be announced in the near future.

In total, OneOhio expects to distribute $51 million in this round of grants, ideally by the end of the year.

So far, OneOhio has received $223.4 million from the national opioid settlements and the bankruptcy of Mallinckrodt.

"We received our first funds last year and as soon as we received those funds, we put a plan into place to really activate the 19 regions across Ohio," Nelson said. "[The regions] really are the decision makers of how these funds will impact their communities."

In addition, projects in Montgomery County and Northwestern Ohio were approved.



Recipient

Grant Amount

How Funding is being used

Wright State University: College of Health, Education and Human Services; School of Professional Psychology

$54,212

Disseminating Behavioral Couple Therapy for Substance Use Disorders

Good Shepherd Ministries

$75,000

Feed the Streets Sober Seed Bus

Single Parents Rock

$50,710

Trauma Informed Care for Victims of Domestic Violence and Partners of Those Dealing with Opioid Addiction

Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio

$55,000

Serenity Haven Women's Residential Program

Triangular Processing Inc

$200,000

Recovery Services Transportation

Family Resource Center Of Northwest Ohio Inc

$50,000

Streamline operational processes and elevate care quality through the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Hardin County Domestic Relations Court

$49,103

Hardin County Domestic Relations Court Diversion Program

Hardin County Recovery Court

$75,000

Hardin County Recovery Court Defense Counsel

Sandusky County Department of Job and Family Services

$236,000

Northwest Ohio Treatment Foster Care MST expansion/ FCFC The Incredible Years: Home Visiting Coach Model

Sandusky County Public Health

$128,414

Sandusky and Seneca County Prevention Initiatives

Wood County Childrens Services Association

$223,873

CRC's Co-Occurring Disorders Program



The foundation’s nonprofit status, board members said to News 5, is to avoid what happened when the state settled with big tobacco companies in 1998.

Back then, legislators diverted much of those funds away from tobacco prevention and put them in the state’s general fund.

"We wanted to make sure the funds stayed with the issue," Nelson explained. "It's going to be important that they go to those initiatives that are focused on ending this crisis. But then, also sustaining those programs to make sure that we prevent this from ever happening again."

To learn more about the OneOhio Foundation, click here.

