88-year-old gets $10,000 bond for Parma hit-skip that injured toddler

An 88-year-old Parma man has been arraigned for his alleged involvement in a hit-skip that left a 2-year-old boy in critical condition in March.

On Wednesday morning, a Cuyahoga County Judge determined George Balasko will be on a court-supervised release with a $10,000 bond and a suspended driver's license.

Shalonte Maddox, the mother of 2-year-old Genesis Ojikutu, requested that Balasko be monitored through a GPS tracker, but the judge denied that request.

In early April, the case was presented to a grand jury, where Balasko was indicted on six felony charges.

Maddox spoke with News 5 after the arraignment and expressed her frustration over the outcome.

“Its not OK for the elderly to do this to children, and adults as well, and just get probation for it and never been arrested,” Maddox said.

The hit-skip took place on March 21 when Maddox was pushing Genesis in a cart outside of a Marc's in Parma.

“I waited 33 days just to see nothing happen today,” Maddox said.

Maddox said the outcome of the arraignment is "traumatizing" and makes it hard to trust others.

“I don't know who I feel like I can trust in a moment that I have been hurt, and my child, and nothing is happening to the person,” Maddox said.

Genesis had a broken arm, a stitched-up forehead, a road rash on the back of his head, and swollen eyes because of the crash. Maddox also had some bruising.

Maddox said Genesis is still recovering, but he is doing well. She and Genesis are going to physical therapy for their injuries, and Maddox said she is also looking into psychological therapy for the emotional wounds she has suffered.