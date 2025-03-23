Watch Now
2-year-old boy and mother injured in alleged hit-skip; police searching for vehicle

Parma Police are searching for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a hit-skip that left a 2-year-old boy and his mother with serious injuries.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the parking lot of Marc's, located on Ridgewood Drive, after a mother and her son were struck by a vehicle while she was pushing him in a cart, Parma Police said.

After the two were struck, police said the vehicle made no attempt to stop and continued traveling eastbound towards Ridge Road.

The boy and his 32-year-old mother were transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly black or blue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parma Police Department Crime Tip Line at (440) 887-7340 or crimetips@parmajustice.net.

