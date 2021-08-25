9-year-old boy struck by SUV in Parma seriously injured, police say

PARMA, Ohio — A 9-year-old boy riding a bicycle was hurt Tuesday evening when a person driving a 2009 Ford Escape struck him with the vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.

It happened in the 4700 block of Sheraton Drive around 7:15 p.m., Parma police said.

After striking the boy, the driver fled the scene, police said. Officers found the Ford Escape just after 4 a.m. near the 5000 block of Forestwood Drive by the ice rink. The vehicle was unoccupied.

Police said the boy's injuries were serious but non-life-threatening. His current condition is unknown.

There were several witnesses to the incident and the matter remains under investigation.

