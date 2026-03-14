92 residents displaced following fire at Macedonia rehabilitation center

On Friday, a fire at a Macedonia rehabilitation center displaced 92 residents, according to the Macedonia Fire Department.

The department responded to a fire at 9370 Valley View Rd. at the Avenue at Macedonia Care and Rehabilitation Center after a dispatcher received a call from the facility's alarm company. While the company was on the phone, an employee from the facility called 911 to report an active fire and that they were evacuating.

The first batch of fire crews arrived at 2:34 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the north side of the building's roof, indicating the kitchen and dining area. The employee told the department they had already started evacuating the 92 residents from the building, Macedonia Fire said.

No injuries were reported, but one person was taken to the hospital because they needed oxygen, according to Macedonia FD.

Fire crews set up a hose line at the building's front door to check for fire and ensure it was evacuated. When no fire or occupants were found, crews confirmed the area to be evacuated and poured water onto the roof, the department said.

According to Macedonia Fire, the roof fire, fueled by high winds, was put out shortly after it arrived.

Once the fire was under control, residents were able to go back into the building and stay sheltered in a hallway on the building's south side.

Macedonia Fire said the State Fire Marshal's office was called to assist with the investigation. The result of the fire, due to the amount of smoke and water throughout the building, the building would have to shutdown and the residents would have to relocate.

On Saturday, the rehabilitation center said all residents and team members were safe, followed by their gratitude for the help received:

The fire remains under investigation.