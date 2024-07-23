A bump in the night: An old carjacking tactic resurfaces in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It’s an old criminal tactic with new victims here in Cleveland called bump carjacking. What first looks like an accident turns into someone pulling out a gun and trying to steal your car.

Last month, a Cleveland police detective spotted a carjacking as it happened in the Warehouse District Downtown. The suspect is accused of shooting toward the detectives and the victim. The victim was hit and survived.

Things went south quickly back on June 10, but records show detectives knew immediately what they were dealing with.

It was just after midnight on West 9th Street near St. Clair Avenue when records show the detective recognized the style of robbery right away and what’s called a bump carjacking.

Records show the detective investigated similar cases near the same area in 2022, and when he heard the dispatchers call out attempted break-ins, he watched for carjackers.

As a victim checked his rear bumper, a gunman got out of his car with a rifle and a backseat passenger started chasing the victim.

“They take advantage of someone thinking it’s a regular accident bumping their car, usually slightly just enough to get your attention,” said Cleveland Police Sgt. Freddy Diaz.

Last week, Mayor Justin Bibb said that carjackings are down 28% this year, as well as other violent crimes.

Still, News 5 showed how the Warehouse District case rattled people living there.

“I’m glad that I get to park in the garage because moving Downtown, I think, that was my biggest fear to have a crime happen centered around my vehicle,” Danny Gilmore said.

According to the Department of State, several carjacking methods have been used for decades. Along with the bump, there's also the Good Samaritan involving a staged accident, the ruse where the carjacker tricks you into thinking something is wrong with your car, and the trap when you're followed home and blocked in.

Diaz says it’s a crime of opportunity.

“Usually these folks want to get the car and go,” Diaz said.

Situations like bump carjackings are also unpredictable. Diaz says you don’t need to jump out of your car immediately.

"Slow is better in a particular situation like that once you realize you’re not injured there’s no need to jump out of the car right away and look at your damage,” Diaz said.

Diaz recommends taking note of who may be behind you, the make and model of their car, and the license plate.

Also, get on the phone with the police.

“If the vehicle is driveable and the other party leaves, then you can go to the district, or you can have that conversation from your vehicle say, 'Hey, something doesn’t feel right — let’s drive to the district together,'” Diaz said.

After cases like this, police contacted neighboring districts to see if the same thing was happening or if there was a new trend.

Regarding the June case, police are looking for two other people.