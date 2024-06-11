Close call for Operation Heat Wave detectives investigating possible carjacking; victim shot

CLEVELAND — An overnight shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District Monday has people being extra cautious with their surroundings.

One person was hurt, and police say detectives had a close call with gunfire.

Less than 24 hours later, officers stopped in Camino Taco and Tequila Bar on W. 9th Street looking for surveillance video.

Curbside was much different from the overnight hours.

Police say detectives with Operation Heat Wave, the city’s summer safety plan, witnessed what they believed was an attempted carjacking.

They’d been called to the area for someone possibly breaking into cars.

Police say one suspect fired a shot toward officers and a victim and the victim was hit.

“We’ve unfortunately started closing a little earlier than normal just to make sure my staff is safe and gets out of here before the craziness happens,” said Camino Owner Ed Galindo.

Galindo says he made that decision after gun violence that stunned Cleveland during last year's mass shooting.

The mass shooting happened on W. 6th Street near Johnson Court on July 9, 2023.

Surveillance video captured a frantic crowd running for safety that morning.

Nine people were hurt, and weeks later, the city announced a collaboration with the sheriff’s office for downtown patrols.

“Ten p.m. we’re out of here unfortunately we’d like to stay open later but again for everyone’s safety,” said Galindo.

Last month, city leaders revealed Operation Heat Wave, which runs through the end of August.

Police are honing in on hot spots for violent crime."We will adapt to whatever crime trends we see,” said Cleveland Deputy Chief Pillow on May 21.

One arrest was made, and a gun was found in Monday’s shooting. Police are looking for two other people.

Danny Gilmore didn’t hear the overnight chaos but says what she’s witnessed with past shootings near her Warehouse District home is unsettling.

“I’m glad that I get to park in the garage because moving downtown I think that was my biggest fear to have a crime happen centered around my vehicle,” said Danny Gilmore.

Gilmore does credit the police for being around more since last summer.

“I wasn’t thinking about anything happening because they have been picking up,” Gilmore said.

Still, she is cautious when out late at night or walking her dog.

“Sometimes I’m actually trying to walk him but if I feel like something weird is going on I have to run into the house because yeah it gets bad,” Gilmore said.

Galindo says his best advice is to mind your surroundings.

“I don’t see an end anytime soon you know I’m hoping for the best obviously but being realistic I know we’re short-staffed the city is short-staffed,” said Galindo.

If you have information that can help police, call 3rd District police at 216-623-5318.