A car show in Medina is supporting the Special Olympics

MEDINA, Ohio — This weekend in Medina will be Fiona’s Car Show, but this isn't just any car show, it's got a cool story and an even bigger purpose.

From the looks of her medals, Fiona Moore is a pro at basketball.

“I’m kind of good if I say so myself, kind of close to NBA kind,” said Moore.

But what really has her heart is cars — not just any cars, specifically Mustangs. Fiona just graduated high school and is transitioning into the real world. One day her family decided to have a car show. The next question was where the proceeds will go, and the answer was simple.

“She says the special needs Olympics,” said Bridget Szakacs, Fiona’s mom.

For Fiona, it was an easy decision, because the Special Olympics are close to home.

“I like it because it’s a community that’s inclusion no matter what your disabilities are,” said Fiona.

So they started planning and now they are just a day away with sponsors, a full lineup of cars and more.

“We have food trucks that will be there, we have a silent auction, a vendor fair from community businesses,” said Szakacs.

Aside from having a good time, Fiona wants everyone to feel welcomed and included.

“That’s the important thing behind it is, just be yourself and kind of be inclusive to us and our community,” said Fiona.

She'll also be giving an award for the best car, and it shouldn't be a surprise what kind of car it will likely be.

“So it's my choice — whatever car I really like, and it’s probably going to be a Mustang,” Fiona said.

The show will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 pm at the Medina County Achievement Center. It's free and all the proceeds will go to the Special Olympics. For more info click here.

