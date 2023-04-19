'A Christmas Story Run' canceled permanently

The "A Christmas Story Run" has been permanently canceled, the organization announced on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

"It comes with great sadness that we announce the A Christmas Story Run has been permanently cancelled. Thank you to all who have volunteered and supported this event through the years," the post said.

In November 2022, the "A Christmas Story House & Museum" house and the surrounding seven properties were posted for sale.

The museum's foundation raised funds from the run, a 5K & 10K race that provided grants for exterior renovation projects in the neighborhood. In its first seven years, the race raised over $620,000.

The house has yet to be sold as of April 2023.

In 2020 and 2021, the run was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

