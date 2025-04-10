A hero sent by God: family saved from fire credits teen and community for their second chance

CLEVELAND — Since his brave act of heroism, 16-year-old Tyler Sowden has been honored by the Cleveland Cavaliers, City Council, and various community organizations. And while the spotlight has shined on the teen, the family he saved says the real credit goes even higher.

Nearly two weeks after their home was destroyed by fire, Kerly Avila and her children are still recovering—not just physically, but emotionally.

On the morning of March 28, Kerly and her three children woke up to their home filled with thick smoke. Her 12-year-old son, Abner Mancia, remembers the panic.

“We were sleeping, and she was screaming, ‘Abner, wake up,’” said Abner.

In the chaos, Abner couldn’t reach his mother. Instead, he escaped through a back window and cried for help as he jumped to safety. At the same time, Kerly made her way through the front of the second floor of the home with her 7-year-old and 11-month-old. She found herself on the roof—alone and terrified, thinking they were going to die.

“She said, ‘Jesus, I’m not going to die right here,’” Abner said, translating for his mom.

Moments later, her blessing arrived. A video showed 16-year-old Sowden running with a ladder from his home, helping Kerly and her two children safely down from the roof.

“She didn’t see Tyler,” Abner said. “She saw an angel with yellow hair.”

Kerly and her children are grateful for Tyler and being safe, but the blessings didn’t stop there. Nicole Matlus, founder of Operation Lean on Me, heard about their story and wanted to help.

“I was able to make a social media post, get tons of cloths donations. We were able to get gift card donations,” said Nicole.

Before she knew it, they had more than 15 bags of supplies for Kerly’s family.

"The community, I just, I really can't express my gratitude for them,” said Nicole.

Today, their house may be gone, but Kerly and her family are filled with gratitude—for Tyler, for the community, and for life itself.

“She said she’s born again,” Abner said.