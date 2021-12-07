A mayor's mom: Justin Bibb's mother shares insight into Cleveland's next leader

CLEVELAND — Cleveland will soon have a new mayor for the first time since 2005 after Justin Bibb won Cleveland's mayoral election in November by a whopping 26%. The mayor-elect spoke with News 5 just after he won the election, and it was clear then that his mother was a very important person in his life. So who is Justin Bibb, really? His mom, Charlene Nichols-Bibb, shared some insight into Cleveland's next leader.

"Justin as a little boy was somewhat precocious. Inquisitive. Very busy," Nichols-Bibb said in a two-part interview with Danita Harris, the first segment of which aired Tuesday during Good Morning Cleveland and the rest of which will air during News 5 at 6.

Being precocious and inquisitive in nature helped guide Bibb on his journey to office.

Nichols-Bibb said she worked to instill a passion for healthy community relationships into her son at an early age.

"I taught him to whom much is given, much is required," Nichols-Bibb said. "So we always did things to give back to our community even when he was a little guy."

When Bibb announced he was running for mayor, some in Cleveland may have been surprised—but his mother knew this was meant to be.

"Justin wanted to be mayor since he was 16. He was in this program at high school....called Look Up To Cleveland. And he fell in love with Cleveland and being a part of Cleveland politics through that program," Nichols-Bibb said. "He was already on several different boards, he had jobs, he was always actively involved in what was going on in the city. But I guess the people, the residents in the neighborhood really didn't know him. So I think that's where the confusion came in, 'Who is Justin Bibb? I never heard of him.' But it was a whole other sector of people that knew all about Justin."

Bibb put in the work as he carved a path to reach his goals of city leadership.

"He was like, you know, one day I think I want to be the mayor of Cleveland. And I want to start developing relationships with people that can help me do that," Nichols-Bibb said. "So every year when he came home from college he always had a meeting with different mayors from different surrounding cities to just talk to them about what it was like to be the mayor of their prospective city."

Bibb announced his candidacy for mayor of Cleveland on Jan. 12, 2021, and after months of campaigning, he walked into his place of worship, Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, with his friends and family for his election watch party where he awaited the results. Nichols-Bibb recalled that night and the emotions that ran through her head as she watched her son learn he would be Cleveland's next mayor.

"I was like 'WOW, he did it. They did it,'" Nichols-Bibb said. "I was overwhelmed, and I'm still overwhelmed with gratitude of all the people that supported, and I can say this...my baby."

While Bibb, 34, will always be his mother's baby, his young age, his mother says, should work well for him in his new mayoral role.

"I believe his age will work for him. Because his age will allow him to think outside of the box. His age will allow him to not worry about the next election. To do what's needed right here and right now," Nichols-Bibb said.

Nichol-Bibbs is excited to watch her son continue reaching his goals and, like most Clevelanders, is pulling for her boy to help lead Cleveland well while he is in office.

"I pray that he lead the city with wisdom, that he surround himself with people who can help him, that he listens to those people and the city gives him a fair chance to turn things around," Nichols-Bibb said.

