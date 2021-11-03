WATCH: Cleveland’s next mayor Justin Bibb talks to Good Morning Cleveland

CLEVELAND — After Justin Bibb declared himself Cleveland's next mayor in a speech to supporters Tuesday, the city's new mayor joined Good Morning Cleveland Wednesday.

He gave residents a sense of what the first day in office will look like.

"We are going to start working today in terms of laying the groundwork for our transition and identifying talent and understanding our priorities for the 100 days and to make sure we can set the tone and lead and run this city with a sense of urgency," Bibb said when he sat down with News 5's Danita Harris.

With 94% of the vote in Tuesday night, a majority of Clevelanders have voted in favor of the Safer Cleveland Ballot Initiative (Issue 24) that seeks additional oversight of the police department.

Bibb talked about the first steps of how Issue 24 can move forward.

"More listening. The voters spoke last night," Bibb said. "They want a different perspective and a new framework about how we think about policing in this city. Our city has a unique opportunity to lead the national conversation on how we create more trust between police and residents and do the hard work to make sure every neighborhood is safe and secure."

Watch the rest of his appearance on Good Morning Cleveland in the media player below:

Cleveland’s next mayor Justin Bibb talks to Good Morning Cleveland

RELATED: Justin Bibb declares victory in Cleveland mayoral election

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.