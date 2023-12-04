A month after players stole from Football HOF, district tells Strongsville coach he will not return in 2024

Strongsville High School’s varsity head football coach will not be returning for the 2024 season, the district announced just over a month after players from the team stole merchandise from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

“On Friday, December 1st, Strongsville City Schools informed Lou Cirino that the District would be going in a different direction with the SHS football program and that he would not return as head coach of the Strongsville High School Varsity Football team for the 2024 season,” the district stated in a news release.

While the district does not state the reason for the decision, it comes after Strongsville Mustangs players, while in Canton to take on the McKinley Bulldogs on Oct. 27, stole merchandise from the hall of fame. The merchandise was returned, and the students involved were disciplined.

RELATED: Merchandise stolen from the Football Hall of Fame by Strongsville players has been returned, district says

The team’s season ended that day after they lost to Canton McKinley, 37-13.

“Strongsville City Schools would like to thank Coach Cirino for his commitment to the Mustangs football program and for his hard work and dedication over the past seven seasons. He was instrumental in building a strong connection between the school-age and youth programs, as well as developing meaningful relationships with the football parents and student-athletes,” the district news release stated.

Since news Cirino’s dismissal from the head coach position surfaced, an online appeal has been made to the parents and community of Strongsville to support him, alleging that he will be ousted during the Dec. 7 school board meeting due to the aftermath and his handling of the thefts from the hall of fame.

The district stated that a search for a new head coach will begin immediately, and interested applicants can find the job posting at www.strongnet.org