Strongsville City Schools: Coach Lou Cirino still out head coaching job after packed meeting

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Standing room only Thursday night in Strongsville at the board of education in support of former varsity head football coach Lou Cirino.

At Thursday's meeting, Superintendent Dr. Cameron Ryba told the crowd he stands by his decision to remove Cirino and take the football program in another direction.

Emotions were high as countless Strongsville football players and parents shared with the board of education the impact Cirino had on their lives. Many called Cirino kind, a dedicated coach, role model, and friend.

"There's really no other man that I can really thank other than him for the success in my life that I've had so far," said Jeremy Knauf, senior at Strongsville High School.

News 5 reported in October some Strongsville football players stole merchandise from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thursday night, Superintendent Ryba explained the incident in Canton and other issues this season; Ryba started a review of the coach.

"I took a lot of time, a month and a half, to complete a holistic review of the football program under his leadership, not just this year, not just for one incident, but over the past seven years," Ryba said.

"He did not handle it himself the school did and his repercussions I believe he should have some, but I don't think it should be to the extent that they're giving it to him," said Knauf.

Some parents think the coach should be given a second chance.

"It does feel as though it was made in haste given the timing with the event of the hall of fame," said Alison Groleau, Strongsville business owner and football parent.

"Some of you suggested tonight that Coach Cirino should be given a second chance; however, based on the review, he's already been given multiple chances to work within the guidelines, policies and procedures that all of our Mustang coaches have to follow, no matter what sport," Ryba said.

"I did start an online petition, and in 3 days we have nearly 2,000 signatures in support of his reinstatement," said Groleau.

Graduate Ryan Krempa, now a college football player, returned home Thursday to show his support. Krempa said he is still close to his former coach.

"He's in good spirits, I talked to him, told him I loved him he means that much to me he's like a second father to me like I said," said Krempa.

Dozens of current Strongsville football players stood together at the board of education meeting in support of the coach they said they would miss.

"He is just so involved in the players' lives, and he just takes his whole life to really connect with those players, and without him, we're really going to miss him. We hope that he gets to come back," said James Swasey, a junior at Strongsville High School.

Cirino was also a government teacher at the high school. Ryba noted his positive influence at the high school but didn't mention if he'd keep his teaching job.