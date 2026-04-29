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A Mother's Day card mystery

Lake County mother searching for someone who can put card back in the hands of the right mother
Mother's Day card mystery
Tracy Carloss
Mother's Day card mystery
Posted

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Lake County mother is hoping the public holds the key to unlocking a Mother’s Day card mystery.

“I thought oh my gosh, I need to find out who this belongs to,” said Brittney.

Brittney is a mom to a little boy. She said she has fostered several children and, for that reason, asked that we not use her name.

“Mommy-hood is the best gift ever,” she said.

Brittney ordered a used parenting book from Amazon, and when it arrived, tucked inside was the handmade Mother’s Day card.

A Mother's Day card mystery

“It just tugged on my heart because it was not mine and didn’t belong here,” she said.

A hand-drawn card overflowing with love from a little girl in a pink coat to mommy from Juliana.

A Mother's Day card mystery

Brittney said she called the business that sold the book, but had no luck in tracking down the owner of the card.

She posted it on social media, still with no leads, and then she emailed News5.

“I was hoping you guys could spread the word,” she said.

Brittney is hoping to get the card to the mother of Juliana by Mother’s Day.

“I’ll definitely cry, it will make me very happy knowing she got the card back,” Brittney said.

If you have any information about the card, email Carloss@wews.com

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