'A party like no other!' Rudy's in Parma hosts Paczki Day celebration for Fat Tuesday

PARMA, Ohio — It’s a Fat Tuesday celebration like no other.

Paczki Day is back at Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery in Parma, and owner Lidia Trempe and her team are gearing up to make it the sweetest celebration in town for the 2026 season.

"It's wild in the best way possible. But this is Cleveland. The paczki just bring so much joy, and it's the partnership over this delicious treat. I love it so much," Trempe said.

The beloved neighborhood bakery expects to sell at least 150,000 paczki.

This year, they’re offering more than 30 different flavors — from fruit-filled favorites like apple, apricot and cherry, to sweet standouts like marshmallow, chocolate buttercream and Sweet Moses hot chocolate. Savory options are also on the menu, including the “Clevelander,” stuffed with sauerkraut and kielbasa, and the “Parma,” packed with potato and cheese.

The featured flavor for 2026 is said to be a crowd pleaser.

The Malley’s Chocolate Toffee Crunch — filled with Malley’s fudge and pieces of their chocolate toffee bar is a collaboration between Malley's and Trempe, which worked on it for months to perfect.

News 5 covered the rollout last month, and the buzz hasn’t slowed down since.

Trempe says her goal is simple year after year.

“I want to create an experience that you will never forget. This will become your yearly tradition from here on out. The paczki and the people are the stars of this show.”

Paczki Day will feature a DJ, live music, polka, food trucks, giveaways and more.

Doors opened at 5 a.m.

Walk-ins are welcome — no pre-order needed. Rudy’s will stay open until they sell out.

