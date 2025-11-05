Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A real hero: Massillon teacher saves the life of a choking 3rd grader

A Massillon teacher was recognized for her heroic actions after saving a third-grade student who choked on something during Halloween.

Abi Richardson, a teacher at Amherst Elementary in Stark County, saved a student who started choking on a quarter they'd put in their mouth while Richardson was playing a video for the class.

Richardson immediately started performing the Heimlich maneuver and saved the child's life.

"That situation—I don't think comes around often, but when it does, everyone knows like, 'This is what I need to do,' And I'm sure everybody in this building would have this same instinct too," Richardson said.

This is Richardson's first year teaching.

Jackson Local Schools acknowledged her efforts in a Facebook post:

She said the student is back in class.

