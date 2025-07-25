A trip down memory lane: The magic of Christmas in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Do you remember the days when families would get dressed up to go downtown, street cars were in service and department stores were plenty?

The holidays in Cleveland have always been magical, but I was recently introduced to a man who played a small but significant part in the city’s history. The moment 26-year-old Ron Newell walked into Halle’s Department Store in Downtown Cleveland, his life changed.

He began his career in set design and still uses the same paintbrushes he first used at Halle's back in 1956. Newell spent decades on the team that designed elaborate window displays, including the iconic ones that were unveiled at Christmas.

“There’s only like a few of us left that can go back that far,” said Newell.“ Christmas, well you know, was crazy, we started the windows in June…we would close the windows off until Thanksgiving.”

When those displays were unveiled, it was a magical time. Children and families would stand there with eyes wide open, said Newell. “Once we got Mr. Jingeling in the Christmas windows, we tired to incorporate him in some way rather than just that jolly green suit you know.”

The same year Newell started at Halle’s, Cleveland’s most famous elf was born. You could find Mr. Jingeling at the department store and eventually on News 5. Newell had his hand in that, too.

“I helped with the set and watched what was going on,” he said.

From displays to fashion shows and more, Newell got his start in theatre because of Halle’s. At the age of 95, he continues to act, direct, and design sets. While he doesn’t do as much as he used to, he still works on the ladder and builds what he can.

Newell stays active and is also fighting his fourth bout with cancer.

“I never said why me, I never said why me or why me again,” he said.“I just go along and when it tells me, you gotta sit down I do.”

He’s grateful for the local theater community. Recently, friends and family hosted a birthday party for Newell.

“Twice in my life I really been surprised and that was one,” he said.

He has dozens, if not hundreds, of pictures, props, designs and other memorabilia from his days at Halle’s and on the set of Mr. Jingeling.

The Korean War veteran and West Side of Cleveland native is one of the city’s hidden gems.

“It’s history, you can’t get away from history, and it’s so much a part of Cleveland,” he said.