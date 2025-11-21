Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A vending machine serves hope in Cleveland, around the world

On Wednesday, Cleveland's "Giving Machine" was unveiled at Beachwood Place in hopes of serving, well, hope!
A vending machine serves hope in Cleveland, around the world
Posted

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, Cleveland's "Giving Machine" was unveiled at Beachwood Place in hopes of serving, well, hope!

The vending machine is a way for people to donate to a wide range of nonprofits and organizations.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints created the Light the World Giving Machine campaign as an annual way for people to donate during the holiday season.

There are 140 machines worldwide.

"In the grand scheme of things it's a pretty small piece of our business, but it's such a big piece of the pride the organization feels really top to bottom. People just really love being a part of this program," said Matthew Schene, VE Solutions CEO.

The giving machine helps support local and national charities.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.