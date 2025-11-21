A vending machine serves hope in Cleveland, around the world

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, Cleveland's "Giving Machine" was unveiled at Beachwood Place in hopes of serving, well, hope!

The vending machine is a way for people to donate to a wide range of nonprofits and organizations.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints created the Light the World Giving Machine campaign as an annual way for people to donate during the holiday season.

There are 140 machines worldwide.

"In the grand scheme of things it's a pretty small piece of our business, but it's such a big piece of the pride the organization feels really top to bottom. People just really love being a part of this program," said Matthew Schene, VE Solutions CEO.

The giving machine helps support local and national charities.