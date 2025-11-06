Abandoned Akron school comes down due to safety concerns

AKRON, Ohio — Demolition at the former Goodrich Middle School in Akron has begun, and Paula Glenn told News 5 it’s about time.

“It was just dangerous. It was no good to anybody,” said Glenn.

But since the project started on Oct. 27, Glenn said she is starting to feel safe again.

"I’m so thankful to Johnnie Hannah because he was a big part in getting it tore down,” said Glenn.

For the last 15 years, Akron’s Goodrich Middle School on Lafollette Street has been permanently closed. But Glenn said that did not stop people from sneaking in and out.

“We had homeless (people). We had children going into the school. There were fires starting. I wasn’t sure if we would find someone dead,” said Glenn.

When the school was abandoned, Councilman Johnnie Hannah said the building was sold to a private investor, who he said did not have the necessary resources to maintain the property.

Hannah says this caused the school to become a safety concern due to unwelcome guests.

Now, he said he’s glad to see the building’s removal.

“I’m so proud to let the community know that Goodrich Jr. High School is being demolished,” said Hannah.

Glenn thanks Hannah and Akron city leaders for putting money toward this demolition.

"We would call him when things were going on, and he didn’t stop working at trying to get the school tore down. It was a hard battle, but we got there,” said Glenn.

Hannah said crews should have the building removed in the next 150 days from its start date of Oct. 27.

"I’m very glad that they took a look at Ward 5 because Ward 5 sometimes gets pushed to the side, and this is a big accomplishment for me in my two years,” said Hannah.

Once the demolition is complete, Hannah hopes to have a picnic at this site to celebrate.