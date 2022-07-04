CLEVELAND — Dozens of people marched through Downtown Cleveland on July Fourth, continuing to protest the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade and Ohio's newly-enshrined six-week abortion ban.

The march, organized by Women’s March Cleveland, began at Madison Park at about 4 p.m.

Dozens of protesters march through Public Square and continued to march through the streets of Downtown Cleveland.

News 5 photojournalist Bridgette Pacholka followed the group and shot videos of their march. WARNING: Videos may contain graphic written and verbal language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Abortion rights protesters rally in Public Square

Abortion rights protesters begin march

Abortion rights protesters march downtown

Abortion rights protesters congregate in downtown intersection

While the focus of the protest was abortion rights, at one point, the crowd began chanting in support of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old man shot and killed by Akron Police last week.

Abortion rights protesters chant 'Jayland Walker'

RELATED: Protests over police shooting of Jayland Walker continue for 5th day in Akron

According to Women’s March Cleveland, the group Rise Up 4 Abortion will take over leading the rally at 6 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.