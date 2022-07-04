AKRON, Ohio — While a protest was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Monday in downtown Akron following four days of protests over the police shooting of Jayland Walker, News 5 crews on the ground and in the air saw no signs of groups rallying Monday afternoon.

TheFreedom Bloc posted about an organized rally followed by a march in Akron at noon at 778 N. High Street.

News 5 crews in Akron could not find any protesters at that location or nearby, and AirTracker 5 scanned the city for over half an hour for activity, but saw only a few people and news crews on the streets downtown.

Another protest is scheduled to take place on July 11 at 6 p.m. in front of Akron City Council Hall.

A curfew was issued in downtown Akron for Monday night in response to damage done to several downtown businesses amid the largely peaceful protests Sunday.

