AKRON, Ohio — The family of Jayland Walker held press conference immediately following a 1 p.m. press conference from Akron officials in which police body camera footage from the night he was killed was to be released.

The Walker family’s lawyers, Bobby DiCello, Ken Abbarno, and Paige White of DiCello Levitt Gutzler spoke.

Earlier this week, Walker's family called for peace and police reform following the shooting.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed early Monday by Akron police. Captain Dave Laughlin, of the Akron Police Department, said it all started after midnight Monday when two officers were trying to stop a car on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood. Within a few seconds of being on Route 8, officers said a firearm was discharged from Walker’s vehicle. Officers pursued him down Route 8 and I-77 where he exited into the Firestone Park Area before jumping out and fleeing on foot, heading northbound through a grassy area into a parking lot at Bridgestone.

