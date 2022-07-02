AKRON, Ohio — Jayland Walker’s family wants change when it comes to police reform, according to Bobby DiCello, the family’s attorney. Akron Police have pledged to release the body camera footage this weekend.

DiCello said he saw what will be released and said he’s never seen anything like it in all of his years as an attorney.

“I’ve handled cases as a prosecutor. I’ve handled murder cases. I’ve handled rape cases. I’ve handled all kinds of cases. I’ve seen all kinds of violence. I have never seen anything like this,” he said.

News 5 has not yet had a chance to view the video in question, so we will not be sharing what he said was in it until we can verify it.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed early Monday by Akron Police. Captain Dave Laughlin, of the Akron Police Department, said it all started after midnight Monday when two officers were trying to stop a car on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

Within a few seconds of being on Route 8, officers said a firearm was discharged from Walker’s vehicle.

Officers pursued him down Route 8 and I-77 where he exited into the Firestone Park Area before jumping out and fleeing on foot, heading northbound through a grassy area into a parking lot at Bridgestone.

According to Laughlin, Walker's actions "caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them," and officers opened fire in response, striking Walker.

The entire incident lasted just minutes.

DiCello said he was emotional watching the last few seconds of Jayland Walker’s life. He said Walker’s family refuses to watch it.

“Mom has not seen it. His sister has not seen it. They will not see it,” he said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of Walker’s death a homicide.

News 5 viewed preliminary autopsy documents and saw photos with more than 60 markers, indicating defects on Walker’s body, that look to be gunshot wounds.

DiCello confirms that Walker was shot at least 60 times.

LaJuana Dawkins, Jayland’s aunt, will be on Good Morning America Saturday morning, here’s a preview of her interview.

“You know, this is, this is a rough thing. We haven't been through anything like this. We see these things in the headlines all the time and now it's at our doorstep,” said Dawkins. “He was a human being. And we'd like to know why he was shot down like a dog. Simple as that. Why is that necessary?”

Akron Police and Mayor Dan Horrigan plan to hold a news conference Sunday. Officials said they would be releasing the body camera footage at that time.

Dicello said the family has one request: If you’re angry after you watch it, don’t react with violence.

“Please do not go to Akron and break things or hurt people, just protest peacefully and let’s work together to make a change,” he said. “Do not add to the violence. This family needs no more violence.”

He hopes the change comes in the form of police reform.

“Real, meaningful rules about police chases and the use of force and some of the things that could've, and maybe should've, been in place that would've stopped this,” said DiCello.

