Autopsy photos reveal more than 60 markers on Jayland Walker's body

AKRON, Ohio — Preliminary medical examiner records reveal disturbing images from Jayland Walker’s autopsy, including more than 60 markers indicating "defects" on Walker's body that may be gunshot wounds from bullets fired by Akron Police officers.

Officers shot and killed Walker overnight Monday after a chase stemming from an attempted stop for a traffic equipment violation, police said previously.

Today was the first time News 5 was given access to view autopsy records after we made requests earlier this week.

Per the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office, state law ORC 313.10 indicates that journalists may view medical examiner documents but may not copy those documents.

News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan viewed what’s called an investigative worksheet, and photographs of the scene and autopsy at the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office.

Tara Morgan The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office

Autopsy photos showed more than 60 markers indicating defects on Walker’s body that look to be gunshot wounds.

The documents showed there were multiple gunshot wounds to Walker’s face, abdomen and upper legs.

Closer examination of the thumbnail-size photos appears to show Walker took a bullet under his left eye and below his chin.

News 5 also counted dozens of pictures of bullet fragments.

The records revealed Walker was found on his back on the pavement in handcuffs.

Police shot and killed Walker in a parking lot less than 100 feet from the road.

His car hit the church across the street.

Medical examiner records show a gun was found inside the car.

“I wondered how it got in here without hitting trees and getting right into this spot. And I just assumed someone was in it when it hit the church,” said Pastor Rich Ferris of Firestone Park Christian Church.

Police say Walker jumped out of his car and ran as it slowed down during a chase that started after midnight Monday when two officers tried to pull Walker over for traffic and equipment violations north of downtown Akron.

BCI, which is leading the investigation, returned to the scene where police shot Walker Friday.

Tara Morgan | News 5 Investigators with Ohio BCI were back at the parking lot where Jayland Walker was shot and killed by Akron police earlier this week.

Police said actions by Walker were perceived as a deadly threat, but have not said what those actions were.

A BCI investigator appeared to walk a grid, at times with a metal detector, and placed markers.

Tara Morgan | News 5 Investigators with Ohio BCI were back at the parking lot where Jayland Walker was shot and killed by Akron police earlier this week.

Tara Morgan | News 5 Investigators with Ohio BCI were back at the parking lot where Jayland Walker was shot and killed by Akron police earlier this week.

The deadline is fast approaching for police to release body camera video. The Akron police chief met with Walker’s family Thursday afternoon.

Akron police and the city will hold a news conference Sunday when the public will be able to see the body camera footage.

RELATED: Sunday at 1PM: Akron mayor, police chief to provide new information on fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

Per the medical examiner’s office, their forensic pathologist is working on the autopsy report and will notify the media when it is complete.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the police shooting Jayland Walker

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.