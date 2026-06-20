Accused drug dealer charged with three overdose deaths arrested as part of crime crackdown

CLEVELAND, OH — A man charged in connection with three overdose deaths was arrested as part of a violent crime crackdown in Cleveland this week.

Investigators said 33-year-old James Williams was arrested Wednesday in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

Williams was one of 37 people indicted last fall, linked to what investigators painted as a large-scale drug trafficking operation connected to the deaths of three people between 2022 and 2024.

Williams is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of John Lee, Angela Staeher, and Amanda Garrison.

Cleveland police said a search of Williams’ home after his arrest turned up suspected cocaine, fentanyl and PCP as well as other evidence of drug dealing.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.