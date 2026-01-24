Accused shooter charged with attacking another woman during robbery caught on video

CLEVELAND, OH — RTA police said a man already accused of carjacking and shooting a woman in front of her toddler earlier this month committed a second attack on another woman less than 30 minutes before.

Ronald Loftis faces felonious assault, aggravated robbery and a long list of other charges connected to both attacks on Jan. 2, 2026.

In the first robbery, a woman told RTA police she was waiting at a bus stop near West 25th and Clark around 7 a.m. when a man walked up to her and said, "Sorry to do this to you."

The woman said the man pulled out a gun, fired it into the ground and threatened to kill her before pistol-whipping her in the head and taking her cellphone.

City surveillance video captured the attack.

The woman told police the man returned her phone before walking away.

Less than 30 minutes later, Cleveland police said the same man, Loftis, carjacked and shot a woman about three miles away on Madison Avenue.

The victim's daughter said Loftis pulled her brother out of the car and tossed him on the ground before taking off, leaving her mom shot in the mouth.

Daughter to mom's accused shooter: 'I want him to go to hell'

"He was just doing whatever at that point," said Jovanna Muscatello. "Who knows what his motive was?"

Her mother is recovering from the attack. Her baby brother was not injured.

Loftis was arrested the next day.

As News 5 Investigators previously reported, Lofits has a lengthy criminal history, including several stints in prison dating back to 1998.

In fact, state records show he was released from prison less than a month before he was charged with attacking the two women on Jan. 2.

Muscatello hopes it's the last time he sees life outside of prison walls.

"I just wish we could get justice for my mom and that lady," said Muscatello, "because there's no reason the guy should be out on the streets or anything."

Loftis pleaded not guilty to charges connected to the most recent attacks.

He remains in jail. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

