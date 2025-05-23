'Act with humanity': Akron reverses course, pays for damage caused by police cruiser in Highland Square

AKRON, Ohio — For Steven Rockich, it seemed like common sense. In three separate interviews with News 5 since last fall, Rockich pleaded his case that the City of Akron should pay for the damage after his Mazda was totaled by a police cruiser.

In October of 2024, days after a police officer crashed into multiple parked cars on West Market Street in Highland Square, Rockich said, "If the cops smashed into the car, I feel like the cops should just be paying right now."

Akron police cruiser crashes into 4 cars in Highland Square; owners want to know who will pay

RELATED: Akron police cruiser crashes into 4 cars in Highland Square; owners want to know who will pay

In January, after Rockich received a letter indicating the city's insurance carrier denied his claim due to immunity, he said, "I understand they need to do their job, but the city needs to be accountable for that, and actually pay for the damages that they caused."

Officer found to be at fault and violated department policy

RELATED: Immunity protects officer, city of Akron from claims after cruiser crashes into 4 cars in Highland Square

And in February, when Police Chief Brian Harding issued a new speed order limiting how fast officers can drive in certain situations without a supervisor's approval, Rockich once again expressed his frustration about not getting paid.

"No pay towards me. It's like, do I even exist?" he said.

Akron police chief issues speed order after cruiser crash damages parked cars

RELATED: Akron police chief issues speed order after cruiser crash damages parked cars in Highland Square

In the early morning hours of Oct. 20, an officer and his partner, on their way to a burglary call, swerved to avoid a car making a U-turn and crashed into four parked cars.

Rockich's car took the brunt of it. He did not have personal collision insurance, so he was out the value of the car— about $2,000— and towing costs.

An investigation revealed the officer was going 92 mph during the response and 74 mph at the time of impact.

The officer was found to be at fault, given a one-day suspension and ordered to do additional training.

"To be honest with you, it seems like the system is really flawed— the fact that it wouldn't automatically be a thing were like, 'Hey, we're immediately going to pay you,'" Rockich said.

With the officer responding to a call in the line of duty, the city said it was immune from liability in connection with the incident and denied the claim initially.

However, Rockich received a reversal letter from Akron's Law Department this week, indicating a resolution was made on a "moral basis."

The letter, from an unsigned claims agent, said, "Upon reviewing the full context of your situation and the hardship it has caused, we have determined that upholding the denial would not align with our commitment to act with humanity. Therefore, while not legally obligated to do so, we are choosing to honor your claim of in the amount of $1,927.15."

In order to receive the check, Rockich was required to sign a release stating that the payment fully satisfied the claim, and it is not to be construed as an admission of liability on the part of the City of Akron or any of its agents.

"It's been a long time coming," Rockich said. "To be honest, I don't think— if I wasn't on the news several times— I don't think it would have happened, to be honest with you."

News 5 reached out to Stephanie Marsh, a spokesperson for the City of Akron, to request on-camera interviews with the law department or other city leaders. Marsh said she's thankful for the opportunity, but declined to provide any additional details or comments.

Michael Gentithes, a law professor at the University of Akron, said the way the letter is written makes it clear that the city is not setting a precedent for paying others who could have their vehicles damaged by cruisers.

"It's a unique scenario. I think the city is probably trying their best to do what they think is right, but still limits the liability of taxpayers," Gentithes said. "It looks like the city is not admitting any liability by law, but suggesting that there is a moral obligation to pay out this claim."

An order from Chief Harding, dated Nov. 7— more than two weeks after the crash— focuses on "due regard" for the safety of all persons.

"I think sometimes we have to remind them of how important and how dangerous pursuits or high-speed driving can be," Harding told News 5 in February.

The order states, "Effective immediately, and until further notice, unless an officer has approval from their supervisor, vehicles operating at speeds in excess of 25 miles-per-hour of the posted speed limit shall be presumed to be without due regard."

In other words, driving too fast could open officers up to discipline.

"The officers ultimately— due regard is their decision— and something they're going to be able to understand and explain their actions for, and luckily for us though, that's all gonna be captured on body-worn camera or in-car video," Harding said in February.

The chain-reaction crash also prompted APD to require additional driving training for all of its officers.

Akron Police taking part in stop box training; here's what that means

RELATED: Akron Police taking part in stop box training; here's what that means

Rockich said he's glad he didn't give up the fight for the money.

"They said a check will be mailed to you in about a week," he said.