BUCYRUS — At just 14 years old, Sydney Smith has already experienced challenges many people never face in a lifetime.

What started with unusual exhaustion and a growing inability to keep up with the activities she loved eventually led to an MRI — and a brain tumor diagnosis.

Surgery, extensive testing and radiation treatment followed, keeping Sydney and her family away from home for several weeks.

Before her diagnosis, Sydney enjoyed playing basketball, riding horses and spending time outdoors. But as her health changed, those activities became increasingly difficult.

"Every day, all day, I was tired. Like, I didn't have energy," Sydney said. "I wasn't able to do things that I wanted to do."

She eventually had to step away from basketball and riding her horses — two things that had been a big part of her life.

"It just felt a lot like I wasn't able to do things that I loved, and it made me sad. It put me down," she said. "It took me a while to get back up."

Through it all, one passion remained: baking.

What once was a favorite hobby became a way for Sydney to take her mind off everything happening around her.

"It's helped me get my mind off of things," she said. "It just gives me a safe thing to do."

That love for baking eventually became the inspiration behind her Make-A-Wish dream.

Through Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, along with generous community supporters, Sydney received a dedicated baking kitchen inside her home. Cleveland-based construction company Payne and Tompkins helped bring the space to life.

For Sydney, it was more than a kitchen. It was a place where she could find comfort, creativity and a sense of normalcy during a difficult time.

When she first learned about the wish, she said she was shocked and couldn't wait to see it finished.

Today, the kitchen reflects the things she loves most — from her baking supplies and special kitchen decorations to her Ohio State pride.

Basketball has also remained an important part of Sydney's recovery.

After surgery, she was supposed to perform in the halftime show at an Ohio State women's basketball game. But she was hospitalized again and unable to participate.

Instead, the team invited her to attend one of its practices.

"They have been like a huge part of my recovery," Sydney said.

When she couldn't play basketball herself, her dad surprised her with season tickets so she could still enjoy the games.

But Sydney's love for baking has grown into something even bigger than her own recovery.

During her time at St. Jude, she and a friend from Louisiana would bake treats and pass them out to other patients.

"And then me and my friend from Louisiana, we would bake stuff at St. Jude and then go around and pass it out," Sydney said. "Just because it helped us, and then we had fun personally together doing it too."

For Sydney, being able to help other children going through similar experiences means a lot.

"There's other kids like me going through stuff," she said. "I like knowing how I feel some days personally helping them, knowing that some of them feel the same way too."

Her generosity has reached beyond the hospital, too.

Wanting to give back to the organization that helped make her dream possible, Sydney baked a cake for the Make-A-Wish gala. The cake helped raise more than $20,000.

"I wanted to give back to Make-A-Wish, so I made a cake for their gala," she said.

Even on difficult days, Sydney finds joy in making something for someone else.

She remembers one day around Christmas when she was experiencing flashbacks and needed a distraction. She went into her kitchen and spent hours making cookies and pretzel rods.

She said knowing she was giving other people something they loved helped lift her spirits, too.

Today, Sydney tries to make something for others whenever she can. She visits her kitchen at least once a week, baking for neighbors, teachers, family and friends.

She hopes to become a veterinarian one day, but she doesn't plan on giving up baking. She dreams of continuing to grow her skills and possibly turning it into something bigger.

And for other children facing difficult medical journeys, Sydney has a simple message:

"Never give up. God's always with you, and there's no reason to be worried or stressed about anything, and it'll all be fine."

For Sydney, every trip down to her kitchen is a reminder of the generosity that helped make her wish possible — and of all the joy she can still create, one cake at a time.

