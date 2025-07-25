After surgery, Lorain officer insisted on watching fallen comrade's procession

Lorain Acting Police Chief Michael Failing released new information on two of the three officers who were injured Wednesday afternoon after an ambush in Lorain.

According to Failing, Officer Brent Payne went into surgery for several hours after being taken to MetroHospital in serious condition.

Payne insisted on going down to the hospital wall to watch his fellow comrade, Officer Phillip Wagner, who died from his injuries, be taken from the hospital. He still has 5-6 surgeries to come, Failing said.

According to Failing, Officer Peter Gale now has a hand wound with several broken bones. He also said Gale will be out for a while.

