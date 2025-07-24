One of the Lorain Police officers who was shot in ambush has died

CLEVELAND — Lorain police officer Phillip Wagner died today after being shot during an ambush, according to the Lorain Police Department.

“Officer Wagner’s life and service to our city will never be forgotten,” said Chief Michael Failing. “On behalf of the Wagner family, we extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has reached out in support. Our department mourns the loss of a true hero and stands in unwavering support of Officer Wagner’s family, friends, and fellow officers during this heartbreaking time. We ask the community to keep his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers as we come together to honor his memory, service, and ultimate sacrifice.”

Watch the police procession from MetroHealth to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office:

According to police training records, Wagner previously served in the Sheffield Village Police Department. He also served in the United States Marine Corps.

Lorain Police Department Officer Phillip Wagner

The department said Wagner was a “respected and beloved member” of its law enforcement family since the beginning of his career. He was known for his professionalism, dedication and compassion.

LPD stated that Wagner proudly served in law enforcement for seven years, and two days ago, he earned his SWAT pin after a year of hard work and dedicated training.

Lorain Police said information regarding funeral arrangements and opportunities for public remembrance will be released in the days to come.

He joined the Lorain PD in February of 2022.

