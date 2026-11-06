Akron awards $100,000 in grants for youth programs and violence prevention

AKRON, Ohio — Fifty Akron organizations are receiving a financial boost from the city to support sports, mentorship, life-skills programs and violence-prevention efforts for young people.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik announced the organizations will share $100,000 through the city's Sports and Wellness Grants Program. Each organization will receive $2,000.

Now in its second year, the grant program is part of Akron's broader effort to expand opportunities for young people while addressing the root causes of youth violence.

“Every single young person in our community deserves the opportunity to explore their interest, build meaningful connections with others,” Malik said.

The money may not be a windfall for any one organization, but several grant recipients said even $2,000 can make a meaningful difference.

GoalGetta Academy, which has worked with young people since 2018, focuses on character building, mental wellness and entrepreneurship.

“I'm a firm believer that investing in our future leaders today will lead to a brighter Akron tomorrow,” said Jamar Blackmon with GoalGetta Academy.

The Akron Sneaker Academy is another recipient. Its programs are designed to keep young people away from violence and help them recognize their value in the community.

Through a program called Saving Soles, old shoes are cleaned and restored, and the sneakers' transformation becomes a lesson in how lives can change.

“A lot of our people come from communities where it's rough or rough pathways, but how do we preach value to them and make sure they understand they still have worth in our community,” said Dominique Waters with Akron Sneaker Academy.

Students With A Goal, or SWAG, provides young people with leadership opportunities while exposing them to practical skills and career paths.

“Our students do customer service. Our students do food, cooking. Our students do welding. They do carpentry,” said Richard Gibson, who runs the program.

The Akron Bengals, a youth football and cheerleading organization, plans to use its grant to help pay for additional equipment.

“It's very important to show that the city is involved, the city is showing love,” Akron Bengals Director Donte Swain said.

Grant recipients can use the money for expenses including program fees, mental health services, coaching certifications and training, safety improvements and equipment. The grants cannot be used for staffing.

The program began in 2025 in partnership with Akron City Council, when 49 organizations received funding.

Last year's recipients used the money for a wide range of activities. Akron Armor Football purchased helmets and shoulder pads, while the Akron Bobcats helped pay for uniforms, gym time and tournament fees for a fifth-grade AAU team. Keys to Serenity funded a kayaking and wellness event, and SWAG formed partnerships that gave students opportunities to play basketball and swim.

This year's 50 recipients fall into four categories: after-school programs, mentorship and life skills, street outreach and community norm-change efforts, and violence intervention and prevention programs.

Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville said she hopes the city can build on the program in future years.

“My intention is to see that we build upon this foundation so that next year and years to come we can have an even larger investment and impact,” Sommerville said.

The city is also partnering with the Aspen Institute on State of Play Akron, an initiative examining obstacles that keep children from participating in sports and ways to make recreation more accessible.

A State of Play Akron Summit is scheduled for March 2, 2027, bringing community organizations together to discuss ways to increase access to sports and play for Akron youth.

After-school programs: Akron Inner City Soccer Club, Akron Promise, Buchtel Youth Wrestling, Gooden Faith Community Center, Patterson Park Football & Cheer, Students With A Goal, Trust Drum Circles, West Akron Little League, Ellet High School Boosters Club, West Akron Track, Popeye's Boxing Gym, Akron Bobcats and Citizen's Akron Church.

Mentorship or life-skills programs: Ladies First Akron Inc., Akron Armor Football Club, Always Climbing Project, West Akron Baseball League, West Griffins Football & Cheer, Firestone Akron Swim Team, NightLyfe Foundation, Synthesis Sports Academy, Village Keepers of Ohio, C.O.R.E. and 100 Black Men of Akron.

Street outreach and community norm-change efforts: GoalGetta Academy, Akron Bengals Football, Akron East Youth Football, Akron Titans Youth Football & Cheer, Chase Lee Foundation (Blimp City Bears), Central Raiders Football & Cheer, South Rangers, Noex Sports, Rooted in Christ, HandsOnSports Foundation, Keys to Serenity and BAB Elite.

Violence intervention and prevention programs: Akron Sneaker Academy, Akron Fear, Kenmore Athletics Booster Club, Akron Parent Pee Wee Football Association, NEO Flight, Winners & Leaders, Akron East Alumni Inc., D.O.P.E. Program, Akron Boxing Academy, Fallen Father's Foundation, First Glance Student Center, Guys & Gals Community Partnership Inc., D.A.L.E. Program and Williams Challenge.