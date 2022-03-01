1:30 PM: Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan gives 'exciting' update on what's coming to Lock 3

AKRON, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, Akron city officials will unveil new plans regarding the "exciting" update and progress of the Lock 3 vision plan.

The mayor will be joined by city council members, residents, Akron Civic Commons, Akron Children’s Hospital, Akron Children’s Museum, Akron Civic Theatre, Downtown Akron Partnership, Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and Summit County Government.

Speakers and guests include:

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan

Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville

President and CEO of Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition Dan Rice

Knight Foundation, Akron Program Director, Kyle Kutuchief

Akron Civic Commons Donor Committee Co-Chairs Bill and Becky Considine

"The Lock 3 Vision Plan is a key component of the Akron Civic Commons 2.0 project, an effort to create accessible, equitable and welcoming public spaces for all residents and visitors. The resident-led Lock 3 Vision Plan intends to build on the success of Lock 3 Park as a successful event, concert and festival public space and develop a '365-day' park that is a destination for residents, guest, hikers and bicyclists along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail," the city said. "Some of the elements that residents have identified as priorities for Lock 3 moving forward are shaded seating, landscaped gardens, artwork, skating areas and a world-class performance pavilion."

The announcement will take place at the Richard Howe House, 47 W. Exchange Street, Akron.

