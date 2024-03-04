Watch Now
1:30PM: Akron mayor to provide update on search for new police chief

Also making announcement about Akron Fire
News 5
Shammas Malik, the projected winner of the Akron Mayoral race in the May Primary, and the man expected to become Akron's next mayor, with no Republican challenger for the General Election in November.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 13:21:08-05

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Shammas Malik is hosting a news conference on Monday to provide an important update regarding the search for Akron’s next police chief.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will also include an announcement concerning Akron Fire. Watch live below:

News 5 livestream event

The news conference will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Brian Harding has been Akron’s Acting Police Chief since the beginning of the year after the department’s former chief, Steve Mylett, retired at the end of 2023.

Watch our story on the initiatives that Harding is pushing for as acting police chief below:

As his first public engagement event since becoming Akron’s new mayor, Malik hosted a town hall in January to get the community’s feedback on the next chief.

Find out what the community wants - and doesn't want - in a new police chief in our report below:

