1:30PM: Akron mayor to provide update on search for new police chief

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Shammas Malik is hosting a news conference on Monday to provide an important update regarding the search for Akron’s next police chief.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will also include an announcement concerning Akron Fire. Watch live below:

Brian Harding has been Akron’s Acting Police Chief since the beginning of the year after the department’s former chief, Steve Mylett, retired at the end of 2023.

As his first public engagement event since becoming Akron’s new mayor, Malik hosted a town hall in January to get the community’s feedback on the next chief.

