1 child dead and 1 critically injured in Akron after car accident during funeral procession leads to gunfire

AKRON, Ohio — A 12-year-old was killed and a 6-year-old was critically injured when an accident during a funeral procession led to gunfire on Thursday afternoon in Akron, Lieutenant Michael Miller confirmed with News 5.

The 6-year-old was not hit by gunfire, according to the police. It is unclear how the 12-year-old was killed. Both were involved in the car accident, according to police. One of the boys was ejected from the vehicle, and the other was partially ejected.

A 19-year-old later showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The accident occurred at South Arlington Street and 6 Avenue, according to the Akron Police Department. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

Miller provided details about the incident on-scene in Akron.

Police update on deadly funeral procession in Akron

Schools and daycares within the area went into lockdown as a result.

The 12-year-old died at Akron Children's Hospital. The 6-year-old is being treated there as well.

The APD said on Facebook that this was not an officer-involved shooting.

