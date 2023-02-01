1 dies in Akron apartment fire Tuesday night

Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that happened in Akron Tuesday evening.

According to the Akron Fire Department, it happened just before 6 p.m. at an apartment in the 700 block of Fleming Drive.

The apartment building was fully engulfed by flames when crews arrived, authorities said. The fire was knocked down and brought under control in a matter of minutes.

Authorities said one person died as a result of the fire. Three other people were taken to a nearby hospital. The Red Cross was notified about the fire as five adults and two kids were displaced.

No further information has been released.

