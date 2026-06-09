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1 person, 2 dogs dead after Akron house fire

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The Akron Fire Department is investigating after flames broke out at a home, killing one person and two dogs.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Carey Avenue to battle a fire.

When they arrived, they saw heavy black smoke.

Firefighters said the initial fire and smoke appeared to be from the second floor.

They said one person had gotten out of the house before they arrived.

Firefighters found one person dead and two dogs dead.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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