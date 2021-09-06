1 person injured after house explosion on Edwin Avenue in Akron, fire department says

AKRON, Ohio — A resident was injured during a house explosion in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood Monday morning, according to Lt. Sierjie Lash, of the Akron Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a house explosion in the 2300 block of Edwin Avenue at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday.

A man, who was inside the home at the time of the explosion, had burn injuries, Lash said.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland Scene of a house explosion on Edwin Avenue in Akron.

The 81-year-old victim was pulled out by a neighbor. The family of the victim said he lived at the house by himself.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland Scene of a house explosion on Edwin Avenue in Akron.

Dominion Gas was called to shut off the gas. Firefighters have not yet determined the cause.

This is a developing story and News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

