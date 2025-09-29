10-year-old taken to Akron fire station with gunshot wound to the face

Akron Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was taken to a nearby fire station after suffering a gunshot wound to the face.

Police were called to the 400 block of Palmetto Avenue on Sunday, around 12:30 p.m., after receiving information that a child walked from the home to the station in the 1500 block of Brown Street.

When the officers arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy who had a gunshot wound to his face.

He was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A gun was found at the scene on Palmetto Avenue.

Police are working to learn the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting, such as whether it was accidental or self-inflicted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 330-375-2490.

