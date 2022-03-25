10-year-old boy accidentally shot to death at home in Akron's North Hill neighborhood, police say

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the accidental shooting death of an 10-year-old boy inside a home on Dayton Street in the city's North Hill neighborhood Thursday, according to Lt. Michael Miller.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Dayton Street where they found an 10-year-old boy upstairs in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Akron Beacon Journal. The scene outside a home where an 11-year-old boy was accidentally shot to death Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Miller said another child picked up an unsecured gun and accidentally shot the 10-year-old boy.

The victim, identified by the medical examiner's office as Kismet Sengdan, was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m.

Police said Kismet was the only person inside the home when they arrived, but officers did locate and question multiple individuals, including at least three other juveniles who were seen leaving the home prior to their arrival.

Police said they are working to figure out who owns the gun, with possible charges being sought against the gun owner.

It's believed Kismet didn't live at the home, but was a relative or close friend of the people who did live there.

The department said the investigation is in the early stages and the detectives are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

