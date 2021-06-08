12-year-old boy in Akron shot while kids at home alone played with gun; mother charged

AKRON, Ohio — A mother has been charged with felony child endangering after her 12-year-old son was struck with a bullet while playing with a gun at home on Monday night, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.

Three kids were alone at approximately 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue in Akron. They were playing with a gun inside the home when a shot was fired and a 12-year-boy boy was hit in the chest and arm, police said.

The boy was transported to Akron Children’s General Hospital where his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said at this time it’s not clear if the boy shot himself or if one of the other kids pulled the trigger.

The boy’s 30-year-old mother has been charged with child endangering, a third-degree felony.

