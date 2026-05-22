13-year-old boy shot while sitting on porch in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his arm while sitting on his front porch.

The shooting happened on Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of 4th Street NE.

According to a police report, the teen was found lying on his front porch, accompanied by his mother, when they arrived.

Police said the boy had a gunshot wound to his left arm below his shoulder and had to use a tourniquet. He was transported to the hospital, conscious and breathing.

Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots but did not see where they came from.

According to the police report, witnesses said the gunshots sounded like they came from the area of Gobel Avenue NE.

The police report indicates a group of people fled in a red Chevy Impala and another group fled in a white Kia K5.

Police believe the group involved in the shooting was a younger group of boys.

Multiple gunshot casings were found on the ground.

No other information was provided.