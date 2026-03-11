15-year-old arrested after alleged road rage shooting

Akron Police are investigating a potential road rage shooting that left a 17-year-old boy in critical condition.

Police were called to East Tallmadge Avenue at Route 8 South around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a shooting.

According to police, a 28-year-old man and his girlfriend were driving on East Tallmadge Avenue when a 15-year-old boy pulled up next to his vehicle and fired shots.

Police said the 28-year-old man returned fire and struck a 17-year-old boy who was in the car with the other teen.

The 17-year-old is at Akron Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The 15-year-old has been charged with felonious assault, motor vehicle theft and tampering with evidence.

Police said he admitted to throwing the gun out of the car after the shooting.